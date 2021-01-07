Coronavirus: Meeting over proposal to move religious services online
Stormont's junior ministers are to meet faith leaders to discuss moving all religious ceremonies online in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 infections.
Religious buildings are among the few public places that remain open in the current six-week lockdown, during which people have been asked to stay at home.
First Minister Arlene Foster said she is hoping for a "voluntary agreement".
"The last thing that I want to have to do is to put regulations in against faith and against worship," she said.
The meeting is due to take place at 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
Several congregations have already taken decisions at local level to suspend public worship, temporarily moving their services online-only ceremonies.
The churches that have decided to go digital include two Catholic parishes in the BT60 postcode area of County Armagh, which currently has the highest rate of Covid cases per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland.
The parish of Keady, Derrynoose and Madden, and the neighbouring parish of Tynan and Middletown, announced the changes at the weekend.
The parish secretary in Keady told BBC News NI the decision was made because of concerns over the "rising number of Covid cases in our community".
Separately, the Church of Ireland and Methodist Church both confirmed that in some areas, their clerics and congregations have taken similar decisions.
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland said it had a range of measures in place to ensure the safety of its members and the community as a whole, but added it was awaiting a decision from the Stormont executive.
On Thursday morning, Ms Foster told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme she was reluctant to force churches to shut and "would prefer that we worked together on this issue".
"The last thing that I certainly want to have to do is to put regulations in against faith and against worship, because it is so important for many, many people that they can come together to worship God."
Timeline of disruption
In an unprecedented move last year, churches along with many other public buildings in Northern Ireland were ordered to close to the public on 28 March under Covid-19 emergency legislation.
In contrast, churches in the Republic of Ireland remained open for private prayer, but services took place without congregations as large public gatherings were banned.
By the end of April, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) minister Edwin Poots was openly questioning church closures, arguing that if off-licences could be trusted to stay open, churches should be trusted too.
In the middle of May 2020 - in one of the first steps taken to ease the first coronavirus lockdown - places of worship in Northern Ireland were permitted to reopen for private prayer only.
Later that month, the first drive-through church services took place, as the pandemic prompted religious organisations to embrace new ways of hosting collective prayer.
The 29 June was hailed as an important day for people of faith in Northern Ireland as the public were permitted to attend indoor religious services for the first time in three months.
Rising infections in November led to a two-week circuit breaker which suspended indoor religious ceremonies, with the exception of weddings, civil partnerships and funerals.
However, after being lobbied by church leaders, Stormont ministers clarified the rules and confirmed that places of worship could remain open for private prayer.
Presbyterian cleric, the Reverend Cheryl Meban, said she does not believe there will be a row over the issue as churches and politicians share a responsibility to keep the public safe.
Speaking a day before the meeting, she said churches should make their own decisions independently and close voluntarily, rather than waiting to be told to shut.
"We don't want to shut down, but it's the right thing to do and we do it for the well-being of others," she said.
The Reverend Chris Hudson, Moderator of the Non-Subscribing Church of Ireland, said he would take decisions based on the advice of health officials.
"I would prefer to depend on those who know better than me, with regard to the medical advice and the science, and for them to instruct me or tell me it's important to close the church," he said.
"I don't have that knowledge that they have and throughout this pandemic I have respected the science, the medical advice and the information coming from particularly the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride.
"Absolutely we would close the church if that's his belief, which it possibly will be."
Vulnerable and isolated
Mr Hudson expressed concern for vulnerable parishioners, including some asylum seekers, for whom a church service is "the only social contact they have during the week".
"We would have to, with respect to the authorities, to find some other way that we could continue giving them pastoral care even when the church is closed."
Ms Meban, who is a chaplain at Ulster University, agreed public church services were very important to many people who need contact in their lives.
But she added: "I think we are getting to a point where it's actually important for us as churches to say we're going to find creative other ways to look after the vulnerable; to reach out and care for the isolated.
"We can't put them at risk and we need to stand with the rest of the community."
'Flexibility'
In a statement, the Church of Ireland said it will "continue to follow all public health guidance provided by state authorities, in order to help protect public health in the communities which we serve".
"Parishes are allowed to have flexibility to take local circumstances into consideration, and several parishes in Northern Ireland have therefore decided, at this stage, to suspend in-person public worship and continue with services in an online format."
The Methodist Church said it "remains committed to doing all we can to stop the spread of Covid-19" which included following all public health advice.
"While church buildings have been permitted to remain open for public worship, if congregations had developed capacity for on-line or drive-in worship they were encouraged to seriously consider that for this period of lockdown.
"Many Methodist congregations have moved services online in recent weeks," it added.
The Presbyterian Church said it was an "incredibly fluid and evolving situation".
"Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, we have kept our approach under active review and have been guided by all relevant public authorities - in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.
"In moving forward at this critical time, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely and need to wait and see what the executive decides."
BBC News NI has asked the Catholic Church for a comment.