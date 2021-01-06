Northern Ireland cancels GCSE and A-level exams
- Published
All GCSE, AS and A-level examinations in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this year, BBC News NI understands.
Education Minister Peter Weir is due to make the announcement in the assembly later.
Some GCSE exams were due to take place next week.
It is understood the examinations scheduled for January, February and May and June will not go ahead. But it is not yet clear what alternative awarding arrangements will be in place.
The news comes a day after transfer tests were cancelled in Northern Ireland. Hours later, a single Association for Quality Education (AQE) transfer test was scheduled for 27 February.
Parents and teachers confused
Northern Ireland is currently under tight restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases. The reproductive rate of the virus is approaching 1.8 and hospitals are at full capacity.
Schools are likely to shut until after the half-term break in mid-February, with the majority of pupils facing an extended period of remote learning.
Vulnerable children and the children of key workers are still being admitted to school, and special schools are still open.
But there has been confusion among many schoolchildren and their parents in relation to exams.