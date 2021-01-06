Second suspected bird flu outbreak in Northern Ireland
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
There is a second suspected outbreak of bird flu in Northern Ireland.
Ulster Farmers' Union chairman Victor Chestnutt said initial results had confirmed the disease at a premises between Moira and Lisburn.
It follows an outbreak at a commercial poultry farm near Clough in County Antrim on New Year's Eve.
Thirty thousand birds are due to be slaughtered there as part of a government led response.
Bird flu, or Avian Influenza, is carried by migratory wild birds.
It is a major issue for the poultry industry which results in affected flocks being culled, and wider movement and trade restrictions for other farms in the area.
Measures were announced earlier in the winter to try and prevent transmission from wild birds to commercial poultry farms.
Initial tests are done at a facility in Northern Ireland, with confirmation coming following secondary checks at a lab in Great Britain.
Poultry is a £750m a year industry in Northern Ireland which employs 5,000 people.
There are around 24 million birds on 650 farms, most of them in counties Tyrone and Antrim.
The disease has been detected in a number of wild birds in Northern Ireland this winter and in commercial flocks in both Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland.