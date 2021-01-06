Londonderry: Man shot in 'paramilitary-style assault'
A man has been shot in the leg in the Southway area of Londonderry.
Police said they are treating the shooting, which happened shortly begfore 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, as "a paramilitary-style assault".
The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Describing the attack as "barbaric", PSNI Det Sgt Burns said those responsible for it do not contribute to the community or represent its interests.
DUP Foyle MLA Garry Middleton said the shooting was "disgraceful."
"There is no place for this violence in our society," he tweeted.