Covid-19: Stay-at-home order in NI comes into force
- Published
New lockdown restrictions forbidding people from leaving home for non-essential reasons have come into force across Northern Ireland.
The Stormont executive agreed the move earlier this week in order to control the spread of Covid-19.
It means people can be ordered home by the police if they do not have a "reasonable excuse" for being out.
The law will remain in place until 6 February but will be reviewed later this month.
Northern Ireland is in the second week of a six-week lockdown, with the R-number sitting at about 1.8.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said people would "notice an increase in visible policing".
However, speaking on the BBC's The View, she said: "What we don't want to do is create a climate where people who make minor errors end up being fined.
"There will be enforcement - I'm not saying enforcement is off the table.
"Ultimately it's about personal responsibility and we have to drive that message home - enforcement should be the last option we take."
She added that the executive would be discussing whether it could facilitate click-and-collect services so some smaller retailers can resume trading.
Cancer surgeries cancelled
The Belfast Health Trust has cancelled all its urgent cancer surgery and some trusts have begun to cancel operations due to pressures on the system caused by coronavirus.
Stormont ministers are set to meet later on Friday, with the ongoing political row over a planned school transfer test to be raised.
Post-primary transfer tests, due to be held in the next five weeks, were cancelled in Northern Ireland amid a Covid-19 surge before test provider AQE scheduled a single test for 27 February.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has called for plans to hold the test to be discussed by the executive on Thursday.
She has written to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressing her concerns about plans for the test.
The letter, seen by BBC News NI, shows that Ms Hargey has concerns about "the mental and emotional wellbeing of young people".
She also highlighted "ongoing disruption to young people's education".
The Sinn Féin minister's opposition to the test is expected to be backed by the SDLP and the Alliance Party.
The DUP will oppose the move, arguing that this all amounts to an attack on academic selection.
The Ulster Unionists have suggested an alternative plan involving progress reports and mock test results.
It is understood legal advice has been sought and it is expected if the executive can not reach a consensus the issue may be pushed to a vote.
It is also expected politicians will discuss the issue with representatives from AQE.
Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said that figures for average weekday traffic flow show a 58% drop from the levels in February, before the first lockdown.
"Figures during the curfew period [from 26 December to 2 January] indicate higher reductions and this suggests that the message to stay at home and stay safe resonates with the public," she said.
What are the new rules?
The stay-at-home order became legally enforceable at 00:01 GMT on Friday.
People can only leave home for a limited number of reasons, which include for medical or food needs, exercise and work that cannot be done from home.
Those found to have breached the rules can be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to £5,000 if the case goes to court.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been given additional powers by the executive to direct people home who are engaging in prohibited activity.
Other restrictions have also taken effect on how people can meet up during the lockdown.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings have been reduced from 15 people to six from only two households.
Children under 12 are included in the total but there are exemptions for those who have formed support bubbles.
People are no longer allowed to meet with other households in private gardens, although similar exemptions apply there too.
However, people are allowed to take exercise outdoors with one person from another household.
There is an advisory exercise limit of 10 miles, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.
She said the executive had decided it was "not proportionate" at this stage to make the limit legally enforceable.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's main church denominations are to cease public worship until early February.
Church leaders have said they recognise the very serious position Northern Ireland is in due to Covid-19.