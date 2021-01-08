Grammar school 'will not use AQE transfer test'
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
One of Northern Ireland's oldest grammar schools has said it will not use the AQE transfer test this year.
A single Association for Quality Education (AQE) transfer test is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27 February.
But the Royal School Dungannon (RSD) has said that they will not use that test to select pupils in 2021.
It is one of 34 grammar schools who normally use the AQE test to select pupils.
The Royal School Dungannon was first established in 1614 and now has around 650 pupils.
In a letter to parents of Primary 7 pupils in the area on Friday the school's governors said that while they supported the principle of academic selection they would not use a transfer test to select pupils this year.
"Governors unanimously decided not to use the AQE single test scheduled for 27th February and, instead, to use RSD's contingency admissions criteria for Year 8 admissions for September 2021," they said.
"In so doing, our most important consideration was giving certainty to P7 pupils and families during the Covid-19 public health crisis.
"The AQE test will, therefore, not take place at RSD on 27th February."
They said that the contingency admissions criteria would soon be available on the school's website.
Some grammar schools have already published criteria for how they would admit pupils if the transfer test does not take place.
The governors of RSD said they had taken the decision not to hold a test this year in the best interests of children.
"We realise that the children have worked hard in preparing for the tests and that this is not how any of us would have wanted the transfer process to have worked this year," they said.
"However, in the circumstances, we have taken this decision based on what we believe to be in the best interests of the children's immediate welfare and their longer term prospects of success at RSD."
They also thanked parents for their patience and understanding during what they said was a "very challenging" time.
Transfer test up for discussion
Stormont ministers are meeting on Friday to discuss AQE's decision to proceed with the transfer test.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has written to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressing her concerns about "the mental and emotional wellbeing of young people".
She also highlighted "ongoing disruption to young people's education", with most school pupils not expected to return to classrooms until after the mid-term break due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The Sinn Féin minister's opposition to the test is expected to be backed by the SDLP and the Alliance Party.
The DUP will oppose the move, arguing that it amounts to an attack on academic selection.
Former Education Minister John O'Dowd, a Sinn Féin MLA, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme the executive "is not going to collapse over the issue".
"We are not planning to have a row - we are planning to have a sensible, reasonable discussion," he said.
"I think the impact on our children is what has to be considered rather than what the political impact will be."
The Ulster Unionists have suggested an alternative plan involving progress reports and mock test results, but a headteachers' union has rejected it.
It is understood legal advice has been sought and it is expected if the executive cannot reach a consensus the issue may be pushed to a vote.
It is also expected politicians will discuss the issue with representatives from AQE.