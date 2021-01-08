Portaferry attack: Pair sentenced for killing Ryan Macrae
- Published
Two men have been sentenced for a fatal attack outside a pub in Portaferry, County Down, which claimed the life of musician Ryan Macrea, 32.
Mr Macrea, from Killyleagh, County Down, died nine days after being attacked outside Fiddler's Green bar.
It happened on 14 October 2018.
Jordan Donnelly, 21, of Ardminnan Road, Portaferry, and Robert Kiernan, 30, of Princetown Road, Bangor, initially denied murder but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The sentencing was carried out at Belfast Crown Court by Mr Justice O'Hara.
Donnelly was handed an eight-year sentence while co-accused Kiernan, described by the judge as being a "persistently aggravating character" on the evening of the fatal incident, was handed a nine-year sentence.
Both men appeared via a videolink from HMP Maghaberry, and were told their sentences will be divided equally between custody and licence.
As he sentenced them, Mr Justice O'Hara spoke of the impact Mr Macrae's death has had on his parents Gordon and June, and his sister Rebecca.
His parents described a kind son with an "infectious laugh and smile" who had many friends and whose death "has left a void that will not and cannot be filled".
Mrs Macrea had been visiting her daughter Rebecca and three-month old grandson in New Zealand when she received word from home of what happened to her son.
'My brother is no longer here'
In a statement by Rebecca to Donnelly and Kiernan, she said: "I don't believe you woke up that Saturday morning and set about your day in the knowledge that that night you were going to end someone's life - but you did. You did do that.
"My brother is no longer here as a direct result of your violent actions.
"I had to travel half-way across the world with my three-month old son to see my brother's lifeless, cold body lying in a coffin. The first time my father saw his grandson was in the lead-up to his own son's funeral."
Mr Macrea was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, 14 October, 2018 and was rushed to the Ulster Hospital.
He sustained a fractured skull and multiple brain injuries and was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, 23 October.
Mr Justice O'Hara said that after viewing CCTV footage from both inside and outside the bar, it was clear all three men were drunk.
Saying there was "no history of acrimony" between the pair and Mr Macrae, the judge said the footage showed several interactions between Kiernan and the deceased in the smoking area, while Donnelly stood with his back to them talking to a female.
Mr Justice O'Hara said that whilst some of the interaction between Mr Macrae and Kiernan seemed friendly, Kiernan "appears to have said something which, not for the first time, riled Mr Macrae".
At this point, Mr Macrae grabbed Kiernan by the face and pushed him away, before walking back into the bar.
As a result of being pushed, Kiernan staggered back. He then interrupted Donnelly's conversation with the female, and following a short conversation between the two men went into the bar, where a scuffle between Mr Macrae and Donnelly then broke out.
The proprietor asked Donnelly and Kiernan to leave and CCTV showed the pair standing outside the bar for a short period before making their way up Church Street.
Minutes after the pair were thrown out, Mr Macrae also left the bar. Mr Justice O'Hara said CCTV footage from outside the pub "suggests Mr Macrae saw Donnelly and Kiernan a short distance away and is seen striding off in their direction".
The judge said Mr McCrea went out of camera range briefly but "re-appeared walking backwards and it becomes clear very quickly he is retreating from Donnelly and Kiernan, who also re-appear in the footage".
No emergency call
In a fatal altercation outside the bar which lasted less than 10 seconds, Mr Macrae threw a punch at Kiernan which missed, and Donnelly reacted by punching Mr Macrae in the face which caused him to fall back and hit his head firstly off a wall then on the ground.
As Mr Macrae lay motionless on the ground, Kiernan stamped on Mr Macrae's head twice.
Donnelly then lifted Mr Macrae's upper body off the ground by the jacket before throwing him back on the ground with force.
In the immediate aftermath, both men tried to rouse Mr Macrea, but they failed to call an ambulance.
As he sentenced Kiernan to nine years and Donnelly to eight, Mr Justice O'Hara said he considered the worst aggravating factor to be the "double stamp on the head" administered by Kiernan.