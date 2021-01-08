Londonderry: Man shot in 'paramilitary-style' attack
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital following a paramilitary-style shooting in Londonderry on Friday night.
He was shot in the leg outside a residential property in the Creggan Heights area shortly before 19:45 GMT.
Police said that the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but may be life-changing.
Det Sgt Gavin McLaughlin said that the "barbaric shooting in a residential area bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault".
"Those responsible for this criminal act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it," he added.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended after a car was set alight at the scene.
It is the second paramilitary-style shooting in Derry in two days.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted that "the people of Derry do not want this" and called on those responsible to "stop terrorising our community now".
Tonight’s shooting in Creggan marks the second attack on the community since Wednesday night. Y'day we heard the pleas of people of Creggan to those responsible to put a stop to this violence.— Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 8, 2021
The people of Derry do not want this.
They must stop terrorising our community now. pic.twitter.com/hmuB49j0wj