Freezing weather: Friday coldest night for 10 years in Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Friday night was the coldest night for 10 years in Northern Ireland.
The hamlet of Katesbridge in County Down saw temperatures fall to -10.5C.
The last time temperatures fell that low was during the "big freeze" of December 2010.
During that month temperatures fell to a finger-numbing -19C in Castlederg in County Tyrone. It is not unusual for both places to record Northern Ireland's lowest temperatures.
They sit in a hollow where the cold air sinks into, allowing temperatures to fall so low.
Temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing on Saturday night, but most places are forecast to stay above 0C.