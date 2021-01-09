Ballyboley overpass: Lorry driver injured by dropped rock
- Published
A lorry driver has suffered serious facial injuries after being hit in the face by a rock dropped from an overpass in County Antrim.
It happened on the A8 Larne Road at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.
A bin containing rocks was thrown from the Ballyboley overpass as the lorry passed under it.
Although badly injured, the driver, who is in his 50s, was able to bring the lorry safely to a stop at the side of the road.
He is currently in hospital.
Police want anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of the overpass or who has dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them.