Maguiresbridge stabbing: Woman in hospital
A woman in her 20s is being treated in hospital after a stabbing at a house in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh.
Police said the incident in Railway Park was reported to them at about 05:40 GMT on Sunday.
They said "efforts are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident".
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested "on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon".
Police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.