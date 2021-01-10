Covid-19: Seventeen further NI deaths reported
- Published
Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
It takes its death toll to 1,460. Two deaths happened outside the last day.
New lockdown restrictions came into force in NI on Friday, forbidding people from leaving home for non-esssential reasons.
It means people can be ordered home by the police if they do not have a "reasonable excuse" for being out.
The law will remain in place until 6 February but will be reviewed later this month.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported that a further 1,112 people had tested positive for the virus.
There are 703 people in hospital with the virus, 53 people in Intensive Care Units, 34 on ventilation.
There have now been 1,460 deaths and 88,700 confirmed cases. Hospital inpatients are now at 703 (this will adjust upwards in a few days when the data settles) & 53 people in ICU - 34 on ventilation. @mlchealth @LAMcbelfast https://t.co/Apavun4cLU— Louise Cullen 😷 (@LouiseMCullen) January 10, 2021
Earlier this week, the reproductive rate of the virus - known as the R-number - was sitting at about 1.8.
On Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said a total of of 1,830 Covid-related deaths had been registered in Northern Ireland to the end of 2020.
It said 88 deaths were registered in the week to Friday 25 December and 93 in the week to the 1 January 2021.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health publishes separate figures on Covid-related fatalities, which are based on deaths from any cause within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.