Covid-19: Nightingale Hospital nurses to come from across NI
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Nurses from across NI's health trusts will be expected to work in Belfast's Nightingale Hospital regardless of where they are usually based.
It comes as the number of critically ill patients increases.
Once Craigavon Hospital reaches 16 patients in ICU, the 17th patient will be transferred to the Nightingale.
One of its critical care nurses will go there as well.
The information comes from a document, seen by the BBC, outlining the Southern Health Trust's Covid-19 surge plans.
The Nightingale, at Belfast City Hospital's tower block, reopened in October.
The document outlines how many staff will be expected to work at the Nightingale's "pods" as the number of covid patients grows.
It also highlights the pressure hospitals will come under for intensive care unit (ICU) beds and nurses if numbers increase.
Impact on critical care
As critical care nurses leave their usual base to work in the Nightingale, there are fears non-ICU nurses will be expected to work in intensive care without proper being properly trained.
Nurses from within the Southern Trust also raised concerns regarding personal, professional and HR issues.
Concern was expressed over how some areas of the hospital could be left without appropriate nursing care as colleagues are moved to work in the Nightingale.
In this third surge, which is expected to peak over the next three weeks, modelling suggests Craigavon Area Hospital can expect up to 260 Covid-19 patients, which will affect critical care.
Normally, the hospital's ICU is open for 12 critical care patients.
From Monday 11 January, that number will increase to 14, with additional nurses from other departments available to work in the unit.
According to modelling, at high-surge levels when numbers peak, it is expected that Craigavon could have up to 16 patients requiring ICU.
While on paper the hospital says it should be able to cope with 16, if a 17th person comes through its doors requiring intensive care they will be sent to the Nightingale instead.
Responding to the Southern Trust's surge plans, nurses have reiterated how much has already been asked of ICU staff and how they can be expected to carry on in for foreseeable future.
Instead the paper suggests that volunteers should offer to be redeployed to the Nightingale when the need arises.
Non-ICU Nurses have said they are extremely concerned about working beyond their capabilities on ICU wards and have been advised by their union to raise their concerns at the earliest opportunity.
Those working above their bands and pay grade will, according to their union the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), mean they are working to a different professional standard as opposed to the one they signed up to.
Director of the RCN Pat Cullen said part of the problem was for years there has been "no planning ahead in the health services for any type of surge in activity never mind a surge during a pandemic".
She added: "Nurses are already on their knees, facing redeployment and being asked to cancel annual leave.
"We are very concerned at the impact this will have on the many nurses who are currently holding the service together."
She said staff welfare was important and they must have adequate rest and recuperation, if they are to continue to work under pressure.