Covid-19: Worst 48 hours in NI since start of pandemic
- Published
The past 48 hours have been the busiest for health trusts since the start of the pandemic, with appeals to off duty-staff to come to work to help ease the pressure.
BBC News NI understands some trusts were close to declaring a major incident, which was averted because staff responded to Sunday's call.
Trusts have also warned more cancer operations could be cancelled.
They are also appealing to families to bring their loved ones home as soon as they are ready for discharge, and care for them there - even if a package is not yet in place.
NI's six health trusts have warned that by the third week of January, NI hospitals could be dealing with double the number of Covid patients.
Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Western Health Trust chief executive Dr Anne Kilgallen predicted two out of every four patients being treated in hospitals in the west will have coronavirus by the third week of January.
She said currently one in four people in Northern Ireland hospitals have Covid-19.
Dr Kilgallen said the surge over the weekend was "an indication of why" they had to suspend red flag cancer surgeries.
She added: "We will work our hardest to ensure that we do respond to need. This is one of the reasons why, some trusts and I think this week more of us will do so, we made the extremely difficult decision to postpone cancer surgery.
"It is in this context that we have really to concentrate the efforts of our staff, who are exhausted, to provide essential care."
She asked families to bring their relatives home as soon as they are "medically fit" for discharge.
"We realise that this is a big ask of families but we do need people's help. We cannot keep people in hospital awaiting care packages, or indeed awaiting their preference in terms of a care home."
It is understood at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, five senior doctors, several radiographers, pharmacists and nurses came into work on Sunday.
This freed up 20 to 30 beds, allowing the Western Health Trust to take on patients from the Southern Health Trust.
Where was the pressure?
- Southern Health Trust: 215 Covid patients
- Western Health Trust: 90 Covid patients
All weekend, parts of Northern Ireland's health system were under severe pressure but, at times, it seemed the Southern Trust's hospitals were on the brink of falling over.
Appeals were made for additional staff in the Western and Southern Health Trusts while a joint statement by the chief executives of the six health trusts says staff were doing all they could to deal with the situation.
Daisy Hill and Craigavon were especially busy, with appeals made for available staff to come to work.
South West Acute Hospital put out a similar appeal as it prepared to accept ambulance diverts and patients from other areas.
Often, an appeal for staff is the first indication that a hospital is about to declare a major incident, but when asked by the BBC if that was the case the Southern Health Trust said calls for additional staff to come to work had helped avoid a crisis.
There have been numerous warnings that January would see an alarming increase in Covid cases, deaths and pressure - sadly, officials aren't being proved wrong.
In a joint statement on Sunday, the trust chief executives said the figures were based on modelling projections.
They also said there were staffing concerns at a time when there are increased numbers of patients.
Earlier on Sunday night, the Western Health Trust issued an appeal to off-duty staff.
It called for any staff near South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, to either contact the trust or go to the hospital.
The hospital has additional beds and the staff were being sought so it could help out the Southern Health Trust, which was under severe pressure at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital.
The Western Trust later said it was "overwhelmed by the offers of help and support from" staff and that the situation has now stabilised.
Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Sunday, taking its death toll to 1,460.
On Sunday, there were 703 people in hospital with the virus, 53 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 34 being ventilated.
Belfast Trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack appealed to staff to "voluntarily postpone any planned booked annual leave in the coming weeks".
However, Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing NI, said it is an "understatement" to say that staff are feeling tired and overworked and any attempt to force them to cancel annual leave would be "inhumane".
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster on Monday, she said it would be "grossly unfair" to "put any more pressure" onto nurses.
"I don't think I could be brave enough at this stage to say that the health service will be able to cope," she continued.
"What we're seeing is the outworkings of the relaxations prior to Christmas.
"If we see any further relaxation or bending of the current restrictions, these two weeks that the nurses are heading into will continue for another two weeks."
Surgery stood down
In the joint statement, trust executives urged the public to "stay at home, practise social distancing, hand hygiene and wear face coverings."
In December, they warned "several of NI's acute hospitals were operating beyond capacity".
Last week, the trusts referred to standing down all but the most urgent elective surgery, including some red-flag cancer surgery.
Cancer services are seeking to maintain chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other non-surgical treatments and alternative treatments will be provided in the absence of surgical options.
The trusts also warned the public that no one should be attending a hospital emergency department at any time unless they need emergency care and said longer waits were likely.
They added that patients arriving by ambulance will also wait at times, sometimes for many hours before space is available in an already over-stretched ED.
The Health Department anticipates the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland will continue until the summer of 2021.