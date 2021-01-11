Coronavirus: One in 10 frontline PSNI officers on Covid absence
- Published
Ten percent of operational PSNI officers are off work because they have either tested positive for Covid-19 or are self-isolating, it has emerged.
ACC Alan Todd said it was causing a "significant pressure" on the organisation.
There has been a "bigger increase" in absence among frontline staff, he added.
However, ACC Todd said this is "not a surprise" because of increasing transmission rates in the community.
"We have obviously a well practised plan and contingencies around it that mean that we continue to provide a full range of services right across Northern Ireland," he told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show on Monday.
This includes "the additional requirements under the health protection regulations".
"Police officers out 24/7 protecting people and protecting communities come into even more contact in that space," Mr Todd explained.
The number of staff self-isolating is mostly due to contacts outside the workplace, although some have occurred at work, he added.
Compliance
ACC Todd said police have witnessed "high" levels of compliance with the executive's coronavirus regulations and guidance.
An order for people to stay at home, with limited exemptions, became legally enforceable on 8 January.
Medical needs, shopping for essential items or exercise are among the activities which are allowed.
To enforce the message, police have conducted a number of road stops, asking drivers about the nature of their journey.
"The vast majority of those interactions with the public have been really positive," ACC Todd said.
"The regulations outline the exemptions for when it's a reasonable excuse for you to leave home. We work within that framework and have those conversations with people."
The assistant chief constable said it is not for the PSNI to "sculpt the regulations" but it is a matter for police to act if people breach them.
Asked on The Nolan Show if police will stop people travelling to a beach for a walk, Mr Todd said it was more likely in this instance that individuals would be breaching the guidance, as opposed to the regulations, "depending on how far you have travelled to avail of that walk".
In its decision, the executive did not set out a formal travel limit in law, but advises against "unnecessary travel".
Mr Todd said: "Whilst it may be foolhardy and not recommended to breach the guidelines, unless you're in breach of the regulations police wouldn't move to requiring you to return home."
Since the regulations took effect on Friday, the assistant chief constable said 168 fines have been issued, "the majority for house parties or gatherings within households outside of the regulations".
However, "only a handful" of fines have been issued over non-compliance with the rules on face coverings and the number "remains very small" and could be single figures in any given week, he said.