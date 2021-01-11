Fermanagh stabbing: Woman appears in court
- Published
A 22-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of stabbing a woman in County Fermanagh.
Caoimhe Walsh from Clonmore Gardens, Omagh, allegedly made her way into a house in Maguiresbridge, where she stabbed the occupant multiple times on 10 January.
On Monday, the court heard the victim is currently in intensive care as a result of the injuries.
Ms Walsh faces a number of charges, including causing grievous bodily harm.
A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges, which include possessing a knife with intent to inflict injury, could be connected to the defendant.
Ms Walsh, who appeared by video-link from Omagh Police Station, confirmed she understood the charges.
A number of people who were in attendance at the scene have still to be spoken to by police, the court heard.
There was no application for bail.