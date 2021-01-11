New health insurance card available without union flag in NI
- Published
Northern Ireland residents applying for the new Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) will be able to choose one without a union flag background.
The GHIC replaces the old EHIC now that the UK has left the EU.
It allows holders to access emergency medical care when travelling in the EU.
The standard GHIC will have a union flag background but the government said people applying from NI from March will be able to choose a plain background instead if they wish.
Eligibility for the card is not based on nationality and so anyone living in NI can apply, including Irish citizens.
People can apply for the card when their current EHIC runs out.
Under a new agreement with the EU, both cards will offer equivalent healthcare protection when people are on holiday, studying or travelling for business.
This includes emergency treatment as well as treatment needed for a pre-existing condition.
Current European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) are valid as long as they are in date and can continue to be used when travelling to the EU.
You don't need to apply for a GHIC until your current EHIC expires.
People should apply at least two weeks before they plan to travel to ensure their card arrives on time.
The Irish government had said it would step in to ensure NI residents kept EHIC rights in the event a trade deal was not signed between the UK and EU.
The signing of a deal in December meant this did not happen.