Stephen Peck murder: Women arrested in County Antrim
- Published
Two women have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Stephen Peck.
Mr Peck, 33, died in hospital a week after he was assaulted near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney on 3 January.
The women, aged 46 and 29, were arrested in Dervock and Ballymoney.
The 46-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders and the 29-year-old on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Three men, aged between 24 and 54, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court in County Antrim last Thursday, charged with attempted murder.
Mr Peck, who was from Ballymoney, was found on a path close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road.