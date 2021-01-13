Perinatal mental health service receives funding

BBC News

image captionNorthern Ireland's five health trusts will be provided with multi-disciplinary mental health teams

Funding for a new perinatal mental health service has been approved by the health minister.

The service will provide multi-disciplinary mental health teams in each of the five trust areas.

Mental health support for new or expectant mothers is currently provided in the community through general mental health services.

The Belfast Trust provides specialist perinatal mental health services for the region, but these are limited.

Community teams will provide maternity and mental health care in the time just before and around giving birth, to women experiencing mental health difficulties.

The cost of the new services is estimated at £4.7million per year.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDepression and anxiety are the most common mental health problems occurring during pregnancy

The Department of Health said the psychological impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women in the perinatal period should not be underestimated, as they are particularly vulnerable.

"Addressing perinatal mental health services for the region was included as an action in the mental health action plan and continued commitment to this is included in the new mental health strategy which was launched for public consultation in December," said the Health Minister Robin Swann.

  • Reality Check: Are new mums getting the help they need?
  • 'It's our job to keep mothers and babies safe'
  • Expert slams lack of new mother services

The announcement has been welcomed by maternal mental health campaigners.

'Thrilled and very relieved'

"As a mum with lived experience of perinatal mental illness, I am absolutely thrilled and very relieved that these specialist perinatal services will finally be made available here," Lindsay Robinson said.

"Some of the darkest and most difficult days of my life would have been transformed had access to these been available, I know personally the difference they can and will make for mums, infants and families."

The business case for a dedicated Mother and Baby Perinatal Mental Health Inpatient Unit for Northern Ireland is still under development.

About 70 women a year in Northern Ireland require hospital admission.

But during treatment, as there is no mother and baby unit, the woman is separated from her baby.

In England and Scotland there are 17 specialist units.

