High Street voucher put back until next financial year
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
The High Street voucher scheme will be deferred until the next financial year, an official from the Department of Economy has said.
The scheme will attempt to support those retailers hardest hit by the pandemic.
It is understood it might be a pre-paid card system similar to the one in Jersey at about £50-75 per person.
When asked for an update on the scheme earlier this week, the Department for the Economy said it wouldn't provide "a running commentary" on its progress.
Sharon Hetherington, finance director at the Department for the Economy, told the economy committee that increased restrictions and the health situation meant the money would be surrendered now and the department was better to try and run the scheme in the next financial year.
She also said they would be putting forward a larger bid to the executive for £140m which would be the equivalent of a £100 voucher per person, subject to executive approval.
Economy Committee chair Caoimhe Archibald raised concerns about how this money would now be spent.
"Does this now put this scheme at risk? This is a very significant amount of money and now some of it could potentially be handed back?"
Ms Hetherington responded: "Given where we are with the health restrictions, the decision was taken that this would not be the right thing to do."
"We have proposals to utilise that money.
"The right thing to do is to surrender this money and where possible it could be used to support the economy through other routes."