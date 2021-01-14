Covid-19: Schools get more time to decide on admission criteria
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Post-primary schools have been given extra time to decide their how they will admit pupils in 2021 following the cancellation of transfer tests.
On Wednesday the AQE said it would not hold any transfer tests in the 2020-21 school year.
They had originally planned to go ahead with a test in late February after cancelling tests in January.
The other test provider, PPTC, had also previously announced it would not hold tests this year.
Attention will now focus especially on what criteria grammar schools will use to select pupils.
Some have already published what criteria they would use in the event transfer tests were cancelled but it is not clear if those will now change.
All post-primaries were to submit their admissions criteria to the Education Authority (EA) by this Friday.
But following the AQE's move the Department of Education (DE) has written to schools to tell them they do not have to provide criteria to the EA until Friday 22 January.
"This will allow them to meet the statutory deadline for publication on their website of 2 February 2021," the DE letter said.
"I would also remind you that boards of governors should ensure that any admissions criteria are robust and are able to clearly and objectively rank order applicants."
It is unclear how most grammar schools who have used transfer tests to select pupils in previous years will admit children in 2021.
Education Minister Peter Weir told MLAs on Stormont's Education Committee on Wednesday - prior to AQE announcing the cancellation of its tests - that there was no "magic bullet solution" to how grammars would admit pupils without a test.
"I don't think there is a new solution which anybody has suggested and I think it is undoubtedly the case that there are some advantages to certain solutions but there is also disadvantages to every solution," he said.
'Major problems'
UUP MLA Robbie Butler has proposed that pupils' results in tests in primary schools could be given to parents and then used by grammar schools to decide which children get a place.
Mr Butler said that he had some favourable responses from some grammars and some primary schools to that proposal.
"Whilst I don't think my solution is absolutely perfect I do believe it to be absolutely fair and absolutely compassionate," he told MLAs on the committee.
"We have the genesis of a solution for these P7 pupils."
But Mr Weir replied that there were issues with that approach.
"There are very major problems, I'm being honest with you, in terms of the models that have been put forward for academic selection without the test," he said.
The minister said it would be difficult to get comparable information for pupils across all primaries.
"While it's not entirely ruling out those and there is the option for schools to do it, it does leave them in a very difficult position making comparability between pupils on a fair basis," he said