Stena Line's new Belfast ferry moves to Rosslare in 'Brexit busting move'

image copyrightStenaline
image captionThe Stena Embla arriving in Belfast earlier this month

Stena Line has moved one of its ferries from Belfast to Rosslare in what it has called a "Brexit busting move".

When the Stena Embla arrived in Belfast on 2 January the company said it would be concentrating on transporting freight between Belfast and Liverpool.

However, on Wednesday the company tweeted that it would be deployed on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route.

Businesses and hauliers have faced difficulties transporting goods from GB to NI post Brexit.

  • Supply problems for supermarkets being 'overcome'
  • Post-Brexit jigsaw picture still to emerge for NI
  • DUP MP 'insulted' by Brexit trade remark
The UK officially finished its formal separation from the EU on 31 December, 2020.

Since then there has been disruption to trade across the Irish Sea border.

Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and will continue to enforce EU customs rules at its ports.

The Irish Sea border means that most commercial goods entering NI from GB require a customs declaration.

The Irish Times said the move was made as more businesses sought to avoid Irish Sea ports and border patrols.

