Brexit: Edwin Poots warns of 'crisis' over food supplies
- Published
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has warned action is needed to avert "a major crisis" over food supplies to Northern Ireland.
He said difficulties caused by the new Irish Sea border as a result of Brexit could mean schools and hospitals will not be able to get supplies "in a few months' time".
Food products face strict EU rules when moving from GB to NI.
The Alliance Party accused Mr Poots of "scaremongering on steroids".
Mr Poots said NI was in an "outrageous situation" due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"Whenever it comes to the supermarket side of things it was made very clear to us by the suppliers to both hospitals and schools that if the current arrangement for supermarkets isn't extended in a few months' time that they will not be able to supply our hospitals and schools with food," he told The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster.
"Because you take your baked beans and your soups and so many other things that come from Great Britain. they will not be able to bring those in.
"That is a major crisis and I have raised this with [Cabinet Office Minister] Michael Gove, seriously are we going to have a situation where our hospitals and schools are not able to feed the children at school, they [the hospitals] are not able to feed their patients?
"That is an outrageous situation that we in Northern Ireland have been put in as a result of the Protocol negotiated between the UK government and the European Union".
'Scaremongering'
Alliance deputy leader and North Down MP Stephen Farry accused Mr Poots of "scaremongering on steroids".
"There is no prospect that we are going to see a complete collapse of the food supply in Northern Ireland, it is just not going to happen," he said.
"There may well be some degree of change in terms of the range of products available and the prices of some products.
"But the notion that there will be no food in Northern Ireland, whether it is for the health service or education or people's households is complete and utter scaremongering."
The UK officially finished its formal separation from the EU on 31 December, 2020.
Since then there has been disruption to trade across the Irish Sea border.
Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and will continue to enforce EU customs rules at its ports.
The Irish Sea border means that most commercial goods entering NI from GB require a customs declaration.
A three month "grace period" means that supermarkets currently don't need to comply with all the EU's usual certification requirements, but this will run out in April.
DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on the prime minister to get the government "acting and intervening" in the disruption to food supplies in Northern Ireland to "safeguard the union".
Sir Jeffrey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the ongoing situation was causing "economic instability" in Northern Ireland and breached the Good Friday Agreement by "increasingly separating" it from mainland Great Britain in trading terms.
He also stated his belief that "driving a border down the Irish Sea was never the solution".
Sir Jeffrey said there would be another meeting with Mr Gove to discuss the issue on Friday.
'An insult'
The UK's major supermarkets have warned the government that an "urgent intervention" is needed to prevent further disruption to NI food supplies.
There have been shortages of some products in NI as retailers grapple with post-Brexit arrangements for importing food products from GB.
The chief executives of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Iceland, Co-Op and Marks & Spencer have written to Mr Gove.
DUP MP Ian Paisley said on Wednesday it was an "insult" for the prime minister to describe disruption to trade across the Irish Sea border as teething problems.
Boris Johnson had said he was assured goods were flowing "effectively" from GB to NI.
Meanwhile Stena Line has moved one of its ferries from Belfast to Rosslare in what it has called a "Brexit-busting move".
When the Stena Embla arrived in Belfast on 2 January the company said it would be concentrating on transporting freight between Belfast and Liverpool.
However, on Wednesday the company tweeted that it would be deployed on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route.