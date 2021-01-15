Covid-19: Ministers to meet large stores to discuss non-essential trading
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers are to have discussions with business representatives and staff from larger stores later about trading during the pandemic.
The meeting comes after there was criticism that larger retailers were selling non-essential items whilst smaller stores could not.
Representatives from a number of large stores have been invited to take part.
They include Tesco, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Lidl, IKEA and Marks and Spencer.
Earlier this week the First Minister Arlene Foster said some larger firms had been behaving in a selfish way.
The discussions, involving the first and deputy first ministers, will also examine the issue of staffing practices, click and collect and the use of face coverings in stores.
On Thursday, 16 more deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing its total to 1,533.
There have been 973 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours, while 58 Covid-19 patients are being treated in ICUs across Northern Ireland, of which 44 are on ventilators.
Northern Ireland is in the third week of a six-week lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told a press briefing that the vast majority of the public were complying with the rules, but said police would not hesitate to take action.
He added: "Be assured that when we go into people's homes and there is blatant disregard of the rules, which are now very clear to people, we will take action.
He said about 40 people a day had broken rules since the lockdown came into force.
The executive is due to review the current restrictions on 21 January.
The first and deputy first ministers said they would take evidence from health officials before deciding whether an extension of the lockdown would be required.
On Thursday it was announced that passengers arriving into NI from outside the UK and Republic of Ireland will soon have to produce a negative Covid-19 test before departure.
