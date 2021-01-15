Christine Connor has jail term increased to 25 years
- Published
A woman convicted last year of the attempted murder of a police officer in north Belfast has had her sentence increased from 20 to 25 years by the Court of Appeal.
It also dismissed Christine Connor's attempt to overturn the guilty verdict.
The 35-year-old lured the officer and a colleague by pretending to be a domestic abuse victim.
She had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a pipe bomb attack on police officers in 2013.
Connor, described as a committed dissident republican, was convicted of four offences - including attempted murder and two counts of causing an explosion.
She was also convicted of one count of preparation of terrorist acts.
Connor disputed the prosecution case she had actually thrown the bomb, but in rejecting her appeal, judges said even if that were so, she was still part of a joint enterprise.
They said the attempted murder of security forces is a "heinous crime" and increased her sentence by five years, stating the original tariff had been unsustainably generous.
As well as the 25-year sentence, Connor will be subject to an additional four years on licence.