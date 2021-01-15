BBC News

Nóra Quoirin inquest: 'Compelling evidence' of abduction

Published
Related Topics
  • Death of Nora Quoirin
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionNóra Quoirin went missing from her room on 4 August 2019

An inquest into the death of a teenager who went missing during a holiday in Malaysia has left several questions unanswered, her family has said.

Nóra Quoirin, whose mother is from Belfast, disappeared from her room at the Dusun resort on 4 August 2019.

Her body was found 10 days later about 1.6 miles (2.5km) away.

Earlier this month a coroner ruled that she died as a result of misadventure but her family said they were "utterly disappointed" with the verdict.

In an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE, Nóra's mother Meabh said there is "compelling evidence" that her daughter was abducted.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSearch and rescue teams were deployed in an effort to locate Nóra

Nóra, who was born to Irish-French parents, lived with her family in London and was understood to be in Malaysia on an Irish passport.

She was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

Since her disappearance, her parents have believed that she was abducted. They have always maintained that wandering off was not something they could imagine their daughter doing.

Meabh Quoirin told RTÉ: "One of the most compelling things that we found out was that in a relatively small area, ie the plantation where Nóra was eventually found, there was vast numbers of specialist personnel deployed to find Nóra.

"Not only that, on four different occasions trained personnel went to the plantation area and searched it and, in fact, some officers were even in the precise location Nóra's body was recovered.

"They had all reported that there were no signs of human life at any point. That for us is compelling evidence to say that she was not there by herself."

image copyrightAFP
image captionNóra went missing the day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia in August 2019

Mrs Quoirin added that "there was a lack of evidence around DNA and prints".

She said that when the family went to the inquest, "we had a lot of unanswered questions and while many of those questions cannot be answered, we actually found out a great deal about what went on during those 10 days when Nóra was missing".

image copyrightRoyal Malaysian Police
image captionMeabh and Sebastien Quorin, pictured during the search for Nóra

"In fact we felt it really strengthened our case, our belief, that Nóra was abducted and we found some compelling evidence to support our view on that."

Mrs Quoirin added that her daughter "was not physically or mentally capable" of leaving the chalet via the window.

"Not only that - we also learnt that none of her fingerprints could be found on the window and yet other unidentifiable prints were found on that window."

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Nóra Quoirin: 'Misadventure' verdict for girl found in Malaysian jungle

    Published
    4 January

  • Nora Quoirin: Malaysia jungle search for holiday teen

    Published
    5 August 2019

  • Nora Quoirin: Missing girl's parents thank jungle search teams

    Published
    10 August 2019