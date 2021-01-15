Newtownbutler: Police aware of dissidents' aircraft attack claim
- Published
Police are aware of a claim made by dissident republicans that shots were fired at a police helicopter in County Fermanagh.
The Continuity IRA said it targeted the police during a security alert on Wattlebridge Road, in Newtownbutler, on Thursday.
But the PSNI said it had no reports of shots being heard or fired in the area.
Supt Alywin Barton said no police helicopters were damaged or had to take evasive action.
"If there is any truth to this claim then the criminals behind it have shown nothing but a reckless disregard for the community in Fermanagh," he said.
"I continue to appeal to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant, do not touch any suspicious objects and report any suspicious activity or object to us immediately on 999."