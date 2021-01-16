'Sinister' arson attack on Antrim house investigated
An arson attack on a house in Antrim on Friday night has been described by police as "sinister".
The fire at Altmore Close was reported to police at about 21:25 GMT.
The property was badly damaged in the attack although no-one was in the house at the time.
Neighbours had to leave their home as firefighters dealt with the blaze, which police have said they are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.