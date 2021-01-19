Driving tests: Extra slots to replace lockdown cancellations
The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has organised extra driving test slots for learners whose tests were cancelled due to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.
People booked for a test between 28 December 2020 and 6 February 2021 saw their appointments cancelled when the current lockdown began.
Replacement test slots have now been created in February, March and April.
The DVA is contacting those affected so they can rebook, but has not yet reopened bookings to other customers.
Driving instructors who have to sit inside a vehicle with a learner driver are considered a "close contact" under Covid-19 public health guidelines.
Due to the risk of infection, all driving lessons and driving tests were cancelled during Northern Ireland's current lockdown, which began on 26 December.
Motorcycle lessons and tests were not affected.
Backlog
The confirmation that cancelled tests are being rescheduled follows a call from Northern Ireland driving instructors to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
They asked the minister for more clarity on how the driving test backlog is going to be addressed once the current period of public health restrictions ends.
In a statement, her department said it anticipated "significant demand" for appointments when testing resumes and warned it is "likely that initial waiting times will be longer than usual".
To address the backlog, it said the DVA "has already created additional test slots for February, March and April" to provide capacity for learner drivers whose tests had been cancelled.
In addition, Ms Mallon has already extended the validity of driving theory test pass certificates to facilitate those whose theory certificate was due to expire.
Normally a practical test must be sat within two years of passing the theory test.
In regard to all other candidates, the department said: "The DVA is working on plans to resume driving tests once the current period of lockdown restrictions ends.
"When the DVA is in a position to reopen the booking service for all other customers they will issue further communications," its statement added.