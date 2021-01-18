BBC News

Storm Christoph: Warnings issued for NI and Republic of Ireland

Weather warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Christoph's arrival later on Monday.

The system, which is moving in from the Atlantic, will bring rain which could lead to flooding.

The Met Office is warning of between 20-30mm rainfall quite widely across Northern Ireland, with up to 50mm over higher ground.

The yellow warning will be in place from midnight on Monday until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

This is the third named storm of the winter season after Bella in December, and Storm Aiden in October 2020.

In the Republic of Ireland, weather service Met Éireann has also issued rainfall warnings for 11 counties in the midlands.

It is warning of some river and localised flooding with rainfall accumulations of 30-50mm, possibly higher over mountains.

