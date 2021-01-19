BBC News

Newtownbutler: Police close roads in ongoing security alert

Police attending a security alert in County Fermanagh, investigating reports that a device has been left in the area, have closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road.

The security alert, outside Newtownbutler, started on Thursday.

Diversions are now in place and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

Last week the PSNI said it had received information "that some type of device has been left in the vicinity".

Police said they were aware of a claim made by dissident republicans that shots were fired at a police helicopter on Thursday.

The Continuity IRA said it targeted the police during the security alert.

However the PSNI said it had no reports of shots being heard or fired in the area.

