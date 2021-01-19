Newtownbutler: Police close roads in ongoing security alert
- Published
Police attending a security alert in County Fermanagh, investigating reports that a device has been left in the area, have closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road.
The security alert, outside Newtownbutler, started on Thursday.
Diversions are now in place and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.
Last week the PSNI said it had received information "that some type of device has been left in the vicinity".
The Continuity IRA said it targeted the police during the security alert.
However the PSNI said it had no reports of shots being heard or fired in the area.