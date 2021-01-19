Spad changes to make Stormont 'more difficult,' says Sinn Féin
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Plans to change the way special advisers (Spads) work at Stormont will make government "more difficult," according to Sinn Féin.
John O' Dowd was speaking as the assembly discussed plans to change the rules on Spads who advise Ministers.
A bill brought by TUV leader Jim Allister aims to introduce changes but it has been opposed by Sinn Féin.
The Functioning of Government Bill aims to cut the number of advisers and put new rules in place.
The bill also provides for Spads to be the subject of processes and procedures of the disciplinary code that operates in the civil service.
Upper Bann assembly member (MLA) Mr O'Dowd said he questioned the reasoning behind Mr Allister's motivation.
The Sinn Féin politician said the TUV (Traditional Unionist Voice) leader wanted to make Stormont "unworkable" and said the planned changes would make the practice of government "more difficult".
'Reform'
He said Mr Allister's "rush" to bring forward the bill had brought forward "a very poor piece of legislation".
Mr Allister's bill would also create a new criminal offence if advisers leak information or use unofficial emails to conduct government.
Responding in the debate, Mr Allister said he found some of Sinn Féin's comments "churlish".
He said Sinn Féin was being "small minded" in its criticism of who was bringing the bill.
He claimed Sinn Féin's attack on his bill may be linked to the fact he had previously brought forward a special advisers bill which barred "convicted terrorists" from office.
The bill also requires that the activities and meetings of ministers and special advisers be recorded within the civil service.
DUP MLA Paul Frew said he backed the changes, telling the assembly "what I see in this bill is reform".
SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said his party approached the bill with an "open mind" and the party is "broadly supportive", although he has some "reservations".
Andrew Muir from the Alliance Party said his party had some concerns about parts of the bill. He said the bill has been improved by scrutiny in recent months.
The moves are being backed by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
Party leader Steve Aiken, who chairs the Finance Committee, said he welcomed the fact a series of amendments to the bill have been backed by the committee.
The moves are also being supported by Gerry Carroll, the People Before Profit MLA.
MLAs are to debate amendments on Tuesday.