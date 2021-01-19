BBC News

Storm Christoph brings flooding to parts of Northern Ireland

image copyrightPacemaker
image captionThis lorry driver braved a flooded road in Belfast

Storm Christoph has brought flooding across parts of Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning for rain from the Met Office remains in place until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Heavy rain will persist, with between 20-30mm rainfall expected quite widely and up to 50mm over higher ground. Later on Tuesday, rain will also turn to snow over hills.

This is the third named storm of the winter season after Bella in December, and Storm Aiden in October 2020.

image copyrightPacemaker
image captionThis pedestrian opted to walk on the grass verge to avoid a flooded road in Glenavy, County Antrim
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionThis motorist struggled through a flooded road in Crumlin, County Antrim
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionDrivers took on a flooded Moira Road in Lisburn

In the Republic of Ireland, weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for 11 counties in the midlands.

It is warning of some river and localised flooding with rainfall accumulations of 30-50mm, possibly higher over mountains.

image copyrightPacemaker
image captionDriving conditions on the Moira Road were poor

In England, a major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding.

The Environment Agency said the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt created a "volatile situation" there.

