Storm Christoph brings flooding to parts of Northern Ireland
- Published
Storm Christoph has brought flooding across parts of Northern Ireland.
A yellow weather warning for rain from the Met Office remains in place until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Heavy rain will persist, with between 20-30mm rainfall expected quite widely and up to 50mm over higher ground. Later on Tuesday, rain will also turn to snow over hills.
This is the third named storm of the winter season after Bella in December, and Storm Aiden in October 2020.
In the Republic of Ireland, weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for 11 counties in the midlands.
It is warning of some river and localised flooding with rainfall accumulations of 30-50mm, possibly higher over mountains.
In England, a major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding.
The Environment Agency said the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt created a "volatile situation" there.