Downpatrick police station closes over Covid cases

Published
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionTen officers have tested positive and 22 are self isolating

Downpatrick police station has been temporarily closed to the public because of an outbreak of Covid-19.

Ten officers have tested positive and 22 are self isolating. The station is now undergoing a deep clean.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the officers were receiving help and he wished them a speedy recovery.

The PSNI said they had planned for situations like this, and have resources and staff in place to ensure continuance of service.

ACC Todd also said the PSNI had initiated its contact tracing process.

He said any members of the public who may have been a close contact with the affected officers had been referred to the Public Health Agency.

The PSNI would be contacting people who had been due to attend the station in the coming days to make alternative arrangements, he added.

