Covid-19: NI undertakers reminded not to advertise funeral times
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Funeral directors in Northern Ireland have been reminded to follow restrictions about not publicising dates and times of funerals.
The guidance from the Department of Health is to avoid gatherings which might breach the permitted limit of 25 mourners.
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) warned that the guidance should be obeyed.
"The restrictions need to be taken seriously," said one funeral director.
William Miller, who is based in Coleraine, County Londonderry, said the restrictions may bring added pain to bereaved families but they need to be taken seriously, he said.
"All funeral directors are now abiding by that guidance, just to protect people, to protect the NHS and also to protect the bereaved families.
"We have a moral responsibility, if not a professional responsibility, to keep people safe.
"Let's hope the vaccine starts to kick in and we can get back to some sort of normality."
'Avoid shaking hands'
The guidance on publicity for funerals was issued just before the latest lockdown measures came into force in Northern Ireland on 26 December.
It stated: "Funeral arrangements should not be advertised in newspapers or online services.
"Notice of the death can be placed but specific arrangements should not appear."
The guidance also recommends the wearing of masks at funerals and suggests people should "avoid physical interactions including shaking hands and hugging".
Belfast-based funeral director James Brown said the limit on the number of people at funerals and the need to avoid physical contact was emotionally difficult.
"I have been in this business for 61 years now and I've never witnessed anything like this," he said.
"Last week, we did a funeral in Belfast - an elderly lady - and because of the restrictions her son decided that the most appropriate thing to do would be that he alone would attend her funeral.
"So the only people who were there was that gentleman and a funeral director and the man who was driving the hearse.
"How people will get over these experiences, it's hard to understand."