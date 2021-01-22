Covid-19: Cancer surgery 'cancelled for 275 people in past week'
- Published
Some 275 people in Northern Ireland with "red-flag" cancer have had their surgery cancelled in the past week, the Royal College of Surgeons has said.
Its Northern Ireland director Mark Taylor said the health service was in the "worst possible situation".
Some health trusts have cancelled urgent cancer surgeries, saying they had no option due to the pressure put on services by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Taylor said: "We want to get surgery back up and running."
Speaking on BBC News NI's The View, he welcomed the decision to deploy more than 100 military medics to help staff in hospitals.
Mr Taylor said: "Any asset that can be brought in... means that we have a better chance of getting those poor people - 275 red-flag cancelled cancer patients in Northern Ireland in the last week - back to the operating theatres.
"So I would welcome all help from wherever it comes."
On Thursday, the chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust said talks were being held to work out how private healthcare providers could help in the latest phase of the pandemic.
Dr Cathy Jack told the Stormont Health Committee that a small number of private lists were being used for surgeries with low-risk cancers.
More would be freed up in March to "allow us to try and catch up on the backlog" of operations, she added.
"We had more capacity in the first surge - we do not have that at the moment but there are ongoing discussions about how they could support this surge, I can give you an assurance."