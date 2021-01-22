Covid-19: Downpatrick police station reopens after deep clean
Downpatrick police station has reopened after a deep clean was carried out following a number of positive Covid-19 tests among staff.
The station was closed to the public on Tuesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said 10 officers had tested positive and more than 20 staff were self-isolating "as a precaution".
ACC Alan Todd said police "continue to provide support" to the staff affected and wished them a "swift recovery".
"While there are robust measures in place across the service to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, our officers and staff are also members of the community," he explained.
"The reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all other residents of Northern Ireland."
ACC Todd said he thanked staff for engaging with contact tracing and those who helped to keep the "necessary resources and staff in place to continue keeping our people and our communities safe".