Covid-19: NI testing for new coronavirus variant 'limited'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland is testing for the new coronavirus variant but capacity is limited, BBC News NI understands.
The "English" variant is thought to be about 50-70% more infectious than the original Covid-19 strain that emerged early last year.
It is thought that up to 50% of current Covid-19 cases could be related to the new variant.
The variant was first detected in Northern Ireland in December 2020.
Testing for the new variant is crucial in identifying clusters. It involves a process called Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - a detailed and complex analysis system requiring specialist equipment.
While Belfast laboratories, including those at Queen's University, are conducting tests, BBC News NI understands that this is only in a small proportion of cases.
Experts in the field have told BBC News NI that it is widely accepted that Northern Ireland is on the "back foot" when it comes to detecting the new strain and that officials would support an urgent expansion of the service.
Such testing helps identify outbreaks and clusters faster, allowing hospitals and care homes to lock down more quickly.
Concerns were raised in December as the new Covid-19 strain was detected after sampling just a small proportion of tests.
On Saturday, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said that it was his "understanding" that Northern Ireland was not testing for the new variant.
However, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland said this was "completely not true".
The Republic of Ireland uses WGS at the National Virus Reference Lab at University College Dublin (UCD).
The Irish Coronavirus Sequencing Consortium also has testing facilities in some of the larger hospitals and universities.
Virus mutation
With the original virus, for every 1,000 cases, 100 people will be admitted to hospital and 10 could die.
But it is thought that with the new variant and the same number of cases, 130 people could be hospitalised and 13 could die.
It is likely that the new variant will eventually become the dominant strain. This does not mean the virus is changing into something else, but rather it is mutating into a variation of itself and that is expected of viruses.
Sources have told BBC News NI that testing may be expensive and dependant on specialists, but it is key to suppressing the infection.
Following outbreaks of C-Difficile and Pseudomonas in Northern Ireland an inquiry highlighted that Northern Ireland needed much better testing facilities and equipment for detecting these specific infectious diseases - an issue which has been addressed.
On Saturday, 12 further deaths with Covid-19 were recorded by the Department of Health, taking the death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,716.
Another 670 people tested positive for the virus.