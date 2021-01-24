Your pictures of snowy scenes in Northern Ireland

Your pictures of snowy scenes in Northern IrelandPublishedduration40 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightSam McCausland image captionSam McCausland's llamas Leia, Padme and Chewy in Lisburn do not know what to make of the new addition to the familyimage captionA church is iced in a snowy frostingimage copyrightAndrew McCrackenimage captionAndrew McCracken's picture of a magical New Line Road, Rathfriland, County Downimage captionSnow ices the Ulster University Magee Campus in Londonderryimage copyrightChris McCroryimage captionChris McCrory's springer spaniels enjoy the early morning snowfall in Crumlin, County Antrimimage captionA winter wonderland in County Londonderryimage captionSnowy hills in Derryimage copyrightStephen Wilsonimage captionThe Wilson family from County Fermanagh with their masterpiece - Frederick the snowmanimage copyrightRuiséal McKimmimage captionRuiséal McKimm from Carryduff sent in this picture of his wife Sarah hitching a ride on a snow unicornRelated TopicsSnow