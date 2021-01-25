Covid-19: Demand at Northern Ireland's vaccination centres declines
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Demand at NI's regional vaccination centres has started to decline as health workers have received their first dose of a vaccine, the Department of Health has confirmed to BBC News NI.
Instead, health trusts are planning to invite clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) patients into these regional centres to receive their vaccine.
The department said CEV patients would be contacted in due course.
It also urged healthcare workers to take up the offer of a jab quickly.
However, in a letter seen by BBC News NI, the Southern Health Trust has told vaccinators that due to some services being stood down, the need for vaccinators at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon "will be limited" over the next four to six weeks.
"This is because we have staff who require shifts delivering vaccines to make up their core working hours," it said.
'Disappointment'
The letter from the Southern Trust acknowledged that some "will be disappointed not to be able to work as part of our vaccination team and also avail of the opportunity to work additional hours".
It added that there will be times when vaccinators will be needed "at short notice".
"We will be keeping a list of staff who have advised that they would be available to work at South Lake Leisure Centre and we will contact them in the first instance if a shift needs covered unexpectedly."
The speed at which the vaccines are being delivered has slowed somewhat over the past week, according to official government data, but Northern Ireland remains one of the vaccination success stories.
In a statement, the Department of Health said the NI vaccination data for 23 and 24 January - as reported at UK-wide level - "is only partial information as it does not contain the GP vaccination figures".
Updated figures are expected to be published on Monday.
"Demand at the trust regional vaccination centres has started to decline as we are coming to the end of HSC workers receiving their first dose of a vaccine," said the department.
"So trusts are now working hard to invite their clinically extremely vulnerable patients into these regional centres to receive their vaccine."
The Department of Health said that a further announcement on the timing of the start of vaccinations for those aged 70 and over, the wider clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) group and those aged 65 and over will be confirmed later this week.
More than 150,000 people in NI have already received a Covid vaccine - 10.5% of the adult population.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the NI total to 1,730.
Another 433 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are 796 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with the virus, 74 of them are in intensive care and 54 are ventilated.
Over the weekend, the Nightingale Hospital - based in the tower block at Belfast City Hospital - has opened eight additional ICU beds, in response to the number of people needing care for Covid-19.
Some patients are being transferred from other hospitals, as are staff.
It was also reported that Northern Ireland is testing for the new Covid-19 variant but that capacity is limited.
It is thought that up to 50% of current Covid-19 cases could be related to the new variant 'English' variant, which is thought to be about 50-70% more infectious than the original strain.