UK's unmanned fighter jet project to support 100 Belfast jobs
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems has won a £30m government contract to develop the UK's first unmanned fighter jet.
The Ministry of Defence said it will support 100 jobs in Belfast.
The Kansas-based firm took over Bombardier's NI operations last October.
The combat aircraft will be designed to fly at high-speed alongside fighter jets, armed with missiles, surveillance and electronic warfare technology.
Spirit AeroSystems will lead the development team in the next phase of the project.
The team will further develop the RAF's Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) concept, with a full-scale vehicle flight-test programme expected by the end of 2023.
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis welcomed the announcement as underlining "the distinct strengths in Northern Ireland's economy, through its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities".
He said the project would involve "significant investment which will not only support local employment, but also reinforce Northern Ireland's contribution to the security of our nation".
Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said the project will "accelerate the development of the UK's future air power by delivering cutting-edge, uncrewed aircraft, maintaining our position as a world leader in emerging technologies".