Belfast: Man in critical condition after 'vicious attack'

image captionThe NI Ambulance Service was called to the incident shortly before 21:00 GMT

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after what police described as a "vicious attack" in Belfast.

The incident happened in the Antrim Street area of Carrick Hill, near the city centre, on Sunday night just before 21:00 GMT.

Det Insp Tom Phillips said the man had sustained "serious injuries to his face and head".

He said a number of people were present at the scene when ambulance staff arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI.

