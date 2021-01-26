BBC News

Five arrested after cash van armed robbery in Belfast

Five people have been arrested after the armed robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Belfast on Tuesday.

Police said a security officer was assaulted by a man armed with a crowbar on Great Victoria Street at about 08:50 GMT.

Four men aged in their 40s and a 52-year-old woman were arrested shortly after in west Belfast.

The security officer was not injured but was left "badly shaken". A cash box was also taken and retrieved by police.

Two of the men were arrested following a collision on the Monagh Bypass.

The other two men and the woman were arrested at a property on the Monagh Road.

They have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.

