NI mother-and-baby homes: Reaction to statement
Stormont's decision to hold an "independent investigation" into mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland has produced a mixed reaction.
It follows the publication of a 536-page academic research report into the institutions, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Executive.
The form of the investigation is still to be decided because former residents of the institutions will be invited to help co-design and "shape" the process.
Many campaigners had already called on ministers to order a full public inquiry and still say it is the only acceptable option.
Church of Ireland statement
"The publication of the Research Report on Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland sheds further light on the suffering of women and children in relation to their experiences in these homes.
"The Church of Ireland will be giving the report further careful consideration, as it has done with the recent report in the Republic of Ireland. We appreciate the extensive work undertaken by the researchers in the Department of Health."
Amnesty International
The campaign group welcomed the findings of the "remarkable" academic research, but restated its call for a public inquiry, explaining that many questions about the homes "remain unanswered".
"When addressing allegations of serious and systemic human rights violations, academic research, no matter how good, can be no substitute for a properly-empowered, independent investigation and so we welcome the commitment today by the executive to an inquiry to be designed in partnership with survivors."
Steve Aiken, leader, Ulster Unionist Party
"The history of Magdalene laundries and mother and baby homes casts a dark shadow on the history of Northern Ireland and this island. You cannot detangle this vile practice from deeply misogynistic attitudes and how women have been viewed by our society.
"The report is an important first step in acknowledging what was inflicted upon women and children. We will read and consider it in full."
Cara Hunter, SDLP health spokesperson.
"The SDLP support the process that puts victims and survivors at its centre and welcome that they will co-design the pathway to truth. It is welcome that approach will be taken and that a public inquiry can, and in our view should, be taken forward.
"There must be a parallel process alongside the co-design work for victims and survivors that ensures access to support services for all those affected and works out urgently the details of the redress scheme that must be quickly put in place."
Paula Bradshaw, Alliance health spokesperson
"Having spoken with victims and survivors, it is now evident their wait for truth, accountability, justice and recognition may be best met via a co-designed investigation, centred on victims, expertly facilitated within a legal framework.
"This would give victims and survivors clear agency in the process and make them central to the outcome. It could also proceed relatively swiftly."
Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA
"The announcement of an investigation today is a step forward for victims and campaigners, but it doesn't go far enough. We need a robust and thorough public inquiry, leading to a real effort to hold those responsible to account and get justice where possible.
"Where necessary, moves must be made to seize assets from the institutions responsible in order to provide compensation to survivors. People Before Profit is calling upon the state north and south to agree terms of compensation for the victims of these practices."