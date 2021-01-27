Carrick-a-Rede fisherman's cottage granted listed status
The fisherman's cottage on Carrick-a-Rede island has been granted listed status.
The former salmon fisherman's dwelling, dating from the 1830s, sits perched on a cliff edge and can be reached by crossing the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.
The National Trust, which operates the site, said the cottage had "significant cultural heritage".
The cottage was officially reopened in 2012 after a restoration project.
It was granted its listed status as a building of special architectural or historic interest by the Historic Environment Division, part of the Department for Communities.
"We are committed to maintaining the structure and character of this unique building and sharing its history with visitors," said the National Trust.
"The cottage is open to members of the public as part of elements of our visitor experience and allows visitors an insight into what life was like for Carrick-a-Rede fisherfolk.
"Unfortunately, the Carrick-a-Rede site has been closed since March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We don't yet have a planned reopening date, but we look forward to welcoming visitors again when we are able to do so safely."
Atlantic salmon has been fished at Carrick-a-Rede since 1620, however it was not until 1755 that the first rope bridge was erected between the mainland and Carrick-a-Rede island.
The cottage, which for decades was used by the fishermen who sheltered in it as they worked at the fishery, still houses a collection of traditional tools.