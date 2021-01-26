Belfast: Attempted murder charge after man critically injured
- Published
Police have charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder after a man in his 20s was critically injured in Belfast on Sunday.
It happened in Antrim Street in Carrick Hill, near the city centre, shortly before 21:00 GMT.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two women aged 63 and 49 years old were also arrested on suspicion of offences in relation to the investigation.
They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.