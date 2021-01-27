Brexit: Poots calls for 'immediate action' on plant problems
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The NI agriculture minister has asked his counterparts in London and Dublin to take a joint approach to post-Brexit problems in the horticulture sector.
NI is still in the EU's single market for goods while the rest of the UK is not.
That means plants being sold from GB to NI are now subject to onerous new checks and controls.
Some common species of plants and trees are also banned from being moved from GB to NI.
Edwin Poots said that the NI Protocol is preventing "the marketing in NI of many plants, plant products and vegetable seeds from Great Britain that are of significant importance to the agriculture and horticulture sectors".
"This is an urgent issue and will have significant impacts on important NI and Republic of Ireland trade.
"That is why I have written to both the UK Secretary of State George Eustice and Irish Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue to raise these concerns for immediate action."
Businesses in GB that are sending plants to NI must obtain a plant health certificate from a professional plant inspector.
The government is covering the cost of those certificates, but it is a time consuming process.
Details of the shipment must also be uploaded to an EU IT system known as Traces NT, at least 24 hours in advance of its arrival in NI.
A ban on GB seed potatoes being sent to NI was highlighted before Christmas, but there are prohibitions on a wider range of products which the EU considers high risk.
These include privet hedge plants, English Yews and Elm trees.
Soil is also banned from being sent from GB to NI but other lower -risk growing mediums like pure peat are permitted.