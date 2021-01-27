Carrick Hill: Boiling water 'poured on victim during murder bid'
- Published
A man suffered severe facial burns when boiling water was poured over him during an attack being treated as attempted murder, a court has heard.
It was also claimed that the victim was stamped on by several men during the north Belfast attack, which led to him being put in a medically-induced coma.
The details emerged as Kevin Murray, from Stanhope Street in the city, was charged with attempted murder.
The 41-year-old was remanded in custody by Belfast Magistrates' Court.
The hearing was told that paramedics found the injured man inside a corner shop in the Carrick Hill area of Belfast on Sunday night.
"He was bleeding on the floor, and the skin on his forehead, throat, neck and lips was red and flaking off," a prosecution lawyer said.
The victim, who is in his 20s, had burns and blisters on his hands.
He was also soaking wet and a pair of socks was tied around his neck, the court was told.
"At that time he said he had been stamped on by several males and had boiling water thrown over him," the prosecutor added.
He was taken to hospital, placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent surgery.
According to the prosecution lawyer, he may need further treatment.
"He may require further skin grafts; he's suffered severe burns to his face, shoulders, neck and left hand," she said.
A lawyer for Mr Murray said he denied the charge, said to be based on circumstantial evidence.
He is due to appear in court again by video-link in four weeks' time.