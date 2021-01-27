Michael Stone: Victim's relative seeks to challenge prison release
- Published
A relative of one of the victims of the loyalist killer Michael Stone is attempting to challenge his recent release from jail.
Stone had not been due for release until 2024, but he was granted parole by the Parole Commissioners on Tuesday.
A Belfast law firm which represents the victim's relative has applied for a judicial review of the "lawfulness" of the decision to release Stone early.
They are also seeking to challenge the rules governing all parole hearings.
In a statement, McIvor Farrell Solicitors confirmed it has lodged an "emergency" judicial review application on behalf of its client.
The firm said their case would challenge the Parole Commissioners' refusal to provide reasons for their decision to release Stone.
They also want to challenge their refusal to provide information about parole hearings and their refusal to allow the relatives of Stone's victims to take part in those proceedings
The case has been listed for Thursday morning at the High Court in Belfast.
Stone, one of the most notorious paramilitaries of Troubles, was jailed in 1989 after being convicted of six murders and five attempted murders.
One of his attacks was filmed by TV cameras, when he launched a gun and grenade attack on mourners at an IRA funeral in west Belfast in 1988.
Along with many other paramilitary prisoners, he was granted early release in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.
Six years later, he entered Stormont armed with explosives and an axe, during an attempt to murder Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness.
Stone later claimed it was "an act of performance art", but was convicted and sent back to prison.
Last year, a sister of one of his victims failed in her legal bid to prevent Stone from applying again for early release.
Her case was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.