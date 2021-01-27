HIA: Funeral fund for unpaid victims is a 'legitimate ask'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
A funeral fund for historical institutional abuse survivors who die before their redress claim can be processed is a "legitimate" ask, a Stormont committee has heard.
NI's commissioner for HIA victims was speaking for the first time since taking up the role last month.
The inquiry investigated decades of abuse across a number of Northern Ireland institutions.
Last year, a redress board began issuing the first compensation payments to victims.
So far, it has paid out more than £5m to applicants, but Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie asked whether a funeral fund should be considered for those survivors who die before their claims can be processed.
Ms Ryan told Stormont's Executive Office committee she recognised that as many of the victims and survivors were ageing, it would only become a greater issue.
'It's on my radar'
"It's something I will be looking to raise with the HIA team in the Executive Office. I wanted to get more of an understanding of the issue and costs involved and to find out what the capacity is.
"It's on my radar, I do think it's legitimate and will be a growing issue for this community of individuals as they get older."
Ms Ryan also said she had heard concerns from some victims about the length of time the redress board is taking to process payments, and how it is engaging with victims.
She said she had passed those concerns onto the secretariat of the board in a "frank conversation", and that she hoped further meetings could take place to reassure victims.
"In particular, it's about the use of language and being mindful when people are getting communication through the redress board, of what they have been through," she added.